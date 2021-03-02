Spike Lee makes HBO documentary on New York for 9/11 anniversary

A man stands in the rubble, and calls out asking if anyone needs help, after the collapse of the first World Trade Center Tower in New York on September 11, 2001. PHOTO | DOUG KANTER | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • WarnerMedia said in a statement the documentary would offer "an unprecedented, sweeping portrait of New Yorkers as they rebuild and rebound, from a devastating terrorist attack through the ongoing global pandemic."
  • It added that the documentary will be released "later this year," without specifying a date.
  • It will air on HBO and its streaming service HBO Max.

Acclaimed film director Spike Lee is making a documentary for HBO charting New York's recovery from the 9/11 terror attacks through to the coronavirus pandemic, WarnerMedia announced Monday.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.