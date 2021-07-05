South African all-male choir wins Amazing Voices contest

South African all-male choir Hush SA celebrate after being voted the winners of Season 2 of Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • South African group's crowning moment came on Sunday during a spectacular grand finale.
  • Kenya’s all-male band, Vipaji, were eliminated in the preliminary stage, while compatriots, Malkeeya, bowed out after two rounds.

South African group, Hush SA are the winners of this year's edition of Old Mutual Amazing Voices singing competition.

