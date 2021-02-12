Rich countries fall short in sciences gender equality: UNESCO

  • Women still face a massive gender bias in science careers worldwide.
  • Women account for only 28 percent of engineering graduates and 40 percent of graduates in computer science and informatics.
  • Latin America did well, with female engineering graduates representing 41.7 percent in Cuba, 47.5 in Peru and 45.9 in Uruguay.

Women still face a massive gender bias in science careers worldwide, UNESCO reported on Wednesday, with several rich western nations way behind poorer ones in terms of gender equality.

