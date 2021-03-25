Remembering African music legends Dibango and Mabélé

Manu Dibango

Afro-jazz icon Manu Dibango who died of Covid-19 in Paris, France in March 2020.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ndi Eugene Ndi

Nation Correspondent, Yaounde, Cameroon.

One year ago, Cameroon, Africa and the world lost a music legend. Cameroon would have been shaken with the calibre of people who would have come for the funeral of Afro-jazz icon, Manu Dibango, should he not have died of Covid-19.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. As a village girl, networking was key to my career mobility

  2. Ask HR: Should I reveal that I am about to resign because of my bad boss?

  3. Nawal El Saadawi: Egypt’s grand novelist and global activist

  4. PRIME Young gamers putting Kenya on global spotlight

  5. Remembering Afro-jazz icon Manu Dibango

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.