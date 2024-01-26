Rehema Lugose top earner as MCSK pays musicians Sh20 million in royalties

The Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK) has disbursed a total of Sh20 million in royalties to its members, marking a significant departure from the outdated flat-rate payment system.

Speaking during the event, CEO Ezekiel Mutua declared a significant boost for MCSK members, with the top musician receiving Sh757,092 and the lowest receiving no less than Sh5,000, the amount which constituted a recent payout by the Collective Management Organisation (CMO) to over 16,000 artistes.

“With the government's backing through the introduction of new tariffs, music rates have seen a significant increase, aiming to ensure that musicians receive the respect and quality of life they deserve. Recognising music as an ecosystem where a well-crafted song attracts substantial views, the implementation of new tariffs marks a crucial milestone,” said Mutua.

He noted that MCSK has negotiated a significant increase in payment rates from platforms such as Google and YouTube, among others, to support creators and play a pivotal role in advancing the interests of artists.

“Upon entering MCSK, the payment rate stood at a modest 1.7 per cent, but through strategic efforts, it has been elevated to an impressive 16.5 per cent, surpassing rates in the United States. The achievement is not limited to popular video-sharing platforms; collaborative endeavours with social media giants like TikTok and YouTube have proven fruitful," said Mutua.

"These efforts have ensured that these platforms adhere to the updated payment terms, providing a fairer compensation structure for Kenyan musicians based on the reach and impact of their work."

Rehema Lugose, a prolific figure on the Copy Bird label, secured a sum of Sh757,092. Notably, artists such as Nyashinski, Octopizzo, Bien, Mali Safi, Chito Steve K and others also received substantial earnings with payouts in excess of Sh100,000.

“We want our musicians to have a better life, also when they retire we want them to have a good sum. This significant financial recognition underscores the newfound prosperity permeating the music industry, promoting a more equitable landscape for diverse talents to thrive. The varying success stories within this payout reveal a broader commitment to acknowledging and rewarding the contributions of artists across different genres and backgrounds,” said Mutua.

He went on to criticise sceptics who dismissed the initiative as a scam, stressing the importance of updated records for fair distribution.

Mutua expressed dismay at the glorification of perceived "thieves" and urged recognition for hardworking artists.

On May 2, Ezekiel Mutua, the CEO of the Music Copyright Society of Kenya (MCSK), revealed that the highest paid artist had collected Sh330,000 in the latest royalty distribution by the Collective Management Organisation (CMO).

Two weeks ago, MCSK distributed royalties to its over 16,000 members as per the public notice issued on February 27.

“The highest earner received three hundred and thirty thousand, while the lowest earner was six hundred and thirty-seven,” said Mutua.