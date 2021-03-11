Queen vows to address Harry and Meghan racism claims

  • Meghan, whose mother is black and father is white, also spoke about how she had suicidal thoughts but failed to receive any support during her time in the royal family.
  • The explosive racism claim has reportedly left the palace in turmoil and scrambling how best to address it.
  • Prince Charles, Harry's father and the heir to the throne, earlier ignored a question about what he made of the interview during a public appearance.

Queen Elizabeth II on Tuesday responded to explosive racism claims from grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, voicing deep concern and sympathising with their troubles with royal life.

