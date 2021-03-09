Pakistani Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai signs Apple TV deal

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, who won the Nobel Peace Prize as a teenager after surviving a Taliban assassination attempt, has signed a deal with Apple TV+ that will see her produce dramas and documentaries that focus on women and children.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  AFP

