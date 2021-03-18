Oprah's oversized royal interview glasses spark Swiss specs frenzy

Britain's Prince Harry Meghan Oprah Winfrey

Britain's Prince Harry (left) and his wife Meghan (centre), Duchess of Sussex, in a conversation with US television host Oprah Winfrey.

Photo credit: Joe Pugliese | Harpo Productions | AFP

What you need to know:

  • But the glasses worn by Winfrey also caught the eyes of viewers gripped by the dramatic interview.
  • Based in Wadenswil, a small tree-lined town on the shores of Lake Zurich, the brand was founded in 1993 by Sven Gotti.
  • It produces frames in small quantities, with around 10,000 pairs manufactured per month, which are then sold by independent opticians.

Swiss spectacles manufacturer Gotti said Thursday they had been inundated with demand for the oversized glasses worn by Oprah Winfrey for her TV interview with Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.