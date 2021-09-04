Gikomba market
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

Culture

Prime

New mitumba markets give Gikomba a run for its money

By  Sylvania Ambani  &  Lilys Njeru

At the Luthuli Avenue-Mfangano Street junction in downtown Nairobi, dozens of matatus that ply the city centre-Gikomba route line up for passengers.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.