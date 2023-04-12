Nairobi drama, film champions set for KICD’s ‘Winners Concert’

This year’s edition of the Nairobi Region Drama and Film Festival was a major success.

The festival held at Moi Girls School Nairobi a fortnight ago witnessed high-quality performances.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) — the title sponsor of this year's national drama and film festival — will host the winning teams during the ‘Winners Concert’ scheduled for Saturday at the KICD auditorium.

While giving a cash award for the winning play The Eyes have it to Riara Springs Girls High School, the Pan Africa Congress Executive Director Orlando Simba lauded the high quality of presentations.

“Body shaming has become rampant in society and it should be stopped as the play has taught us,” he said.

Mr Simba donated two trophies for the best documentary and the best screen narrative.

Creativity

Receiving the trophies, Nairobi Regional Director Margaret Lesuuda said the donation would go a long way in inspiring creativity among students.

“We thank the sponsors for the contribution,” Ms Lesuuda said.

Other winners who will perform on Saturday include Ofafa Jericho with the play The Black Canvas Javan.

Nairobi Milimani Secondary School presented the winning oral narrative Game Changer produced by Vincent Akuka.