Mt Kenya’s agony in getting musical prophet to succeed De’Mathew

After multi-party democracy became entrenched in the country in 1992, John De'Mathew packaged himself as the musical prophet of Mt Kenya region where he warned in advance of how the political tide was blowing, as well as advising voters of the position to take.

For instance, his track Twambe Turihe Thiri (we first pay Ruto’s political debt), released in 2018, appeared to have foreshadowed President William Ruto's victory, aided in part by the overwhelming support he got from voters in Mt Kenya region.

JOHN DEMATHEW - TWAMBE TURIHE THIRI

The crooner, whose real name was John Ng’ang’a Mwangi, was so respected that at some point, he became an acquaintance of former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

De'Mathew died in a road accident on August 18, 2019 near Blue Post Hotel, and the region is yet to overcome his demise or find a successor. With his death, the region has a musical prophet vacuum as people yearn an heir.

Potential successors

Some of the names being floated are Kawhite Mwana wa White, Muigai wa Njoroge, Kariuki wa Kiarutara, Epha Maina, Kamande wa Kioi and Ng’ang’a wa Kabari. Also on the list are Ben Githae, Chege wa Willy, Martin wa Janet, Hezeh Ndung’u, Kimani wa Turacco, Dennis Mutara and Elizabeth Nyambere.

“The problem we have in this region is that the space of musical prophet is not provided for in our community’s governance structures. It is not a position that is elected or appointed. De Mathew sang, we listened, we rated and we unanimously accepted him as our musical prophet,” says long-time career administrator, Mr Joseph Kaguthi.

Maina, one of the musicians on the list of potential heirs, reckons it is time for the region's crooners to "search and their souls and consult their spirits as to whether they are up to the task”, adding that it boils down to talent and wisdom.

“De'Mathew’s calling was self-evident and came naturally. The musical void left after his death is so huge."

A member of the Agikuyu Council of Elders, Mr Kiarie Ciombou, has however cautioned that “we should differentiate musical incitement from mobilization”, perhaps in reference to some Kikuyu musicians who have been in trouble for their reckless political tracks.

De'Mathew himself had previously been charged with incitement to violence between 2010-2012 because of his music.

From left: Musicians John DeMathew, Kamande wa Kioi and Njroge wa Mungai in court on July 4, 2012. They denied a charge of creating tribal animosity through their songs and were released on a Sh100,000 cash bail each. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Wa White

NGOMBO CIA WĨYATHI BY KA WHITE MWANA WA WHITE

Wa White had in December 2021 released the song Ngombo cia Wiyathi (slaves of freedom) which became a national anthem in Mt Kenya region. The song that warned of a looming defiance against then President Uhuru Kenyatta gained so much traction and despite local FM stations denying it airplay for fear of powers that be then, it made its way into the society and trended.

In its 7:27 length, the song cryptically talked of how a dawn was fast approaching “when they will know that it is not always that money rules and the fisherman will end up fishing himself with his own rod and bait”.

It came to pass that the region defied Mr Kenyatta and voted for Dr Ruto who the song said will "overcome persecutions, drink from the cup of pain and survive”.

Asked whether he is the next De'Mathew, Wa White quips that “Iguru no ririaria (the heavens will communicate)”.

In the list of De Mathew’s proposed successors, Wa Janet, Ndung’u, Wa Willy and Nyambere are gospel artistes while Githae, Mutara and Njoroge cut across gospel and hybrid genres, with the rest being secular artistes.

Media personality and cultural affairs analyst Kamande wa Ndung’u reckons there is a strong link between "prophecy" and music, saying it is even recognised in the Bible.

He says that Samuel 1:10 says "you will meet a procession of prophets coming down from the high place with lyres, tambourines, flutes and harps being played before them", which to him means musical accompaniment is a means of delivering "prophecy".

“This amplifies the critical role that musical prophecy plays in our lives. I would urge our crooners to go beyond politics and give us insights into our economic and social lives too...Since there is no way to ascertain who is chosen by God, all we can do is sit and wait for them to release their tracks and we will approve the best,” he said.