Mr Survivor: Why Men in Happy Valley are endangered species

Someone is inciting our wives against us. 

By  DAVID WAINAINA

What you need to know:

  • Riding on her recent win, Kamala decided to go full throttle in her emasculation of the male species.
  • To please her voters, she created a new department in the chama called Women’s Corner.
  • Last Thursday, during their weekly meeting, at the usual abandoned cattle dip compound, Kamala invited a woman activist from a non-government organisation to address the group.

Since my Queen won back her chairlady’s seat at the chama, life has become very elephant for the men, yours truly included, in Happy Valley countryside. In the past, I have been suffering marital Siberia alone but of late I know we are many in this cold. As they say, there is security in numbers.

