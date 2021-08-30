Mr Survivor: When Queen turned Palace into demonstration farm

The Queen introduced a dairy goat rearing project for women in Happy Valley in the name of women empowerment.

Photo credit: Pool
By  DAVID WAINAINA

What you need to know:

  • “Baba, sasa tuko na mbuzi wa maziwaMaziwa yake ni tamu sana,” said the firstborn son.
  • He is Queen’s attack soldier and the family critic. “Zinakaa kama antelope. Ni smart sana,” said the secondborn son, the family ombudsman.
  • Hizi ni antelope za nyumbani,” said the lastborn son, the family joker.  

My Queen is untameably and unapologetically ambitious. She looks for the slightest opportunity to make a name in society, socially, religiously, financially and politically. And fate has been very kind to her. As the ‘chair lady of Happy Valley’s giant women’s chama, she is the undisputed opinion shaper of the women of Happy Valley countryside.

