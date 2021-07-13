Mr Survivor: See no evil, speak no evil 

stories

Happy Valley Resort is an encyclopedia of secrets.

Photo credit: Shutterstock
New Content Item (1)

By  DAVID WAINAINA

What you need to know:

  • As a taxi driver, and therefore a night runner of sorts, what I have seen and heard at Happy Valley is enough to bring down many families but that is not the reason I go there.
  • Suffice, however, to say that if what I have seen and heard at Happy Valley is anything to go by, then the drama at the place can put Hollywood films to shame.

Happy Valley Resort is an encyclopedia of secrets. Although our people say that walls have ears and that there is no secret between two people, Happy Valley has defied the adages by concealing the drama of the place from public consumption. As a taxi driver, and therefore a night runner of sorts, what I have seen and heard at Happy Valley is enough to bring down many families but that is not the reason I go there. Suffice, however, to say that if what I have seen and heard at Happy Valley is anything to go by, then the drama at the place can put Hollywood films to shame.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Money Talks: Budgeting tips for a woman in her 30s

  2. Mr Survivor: See no evil, speak no evil 

  3. Our Omosh needs more empathy, less judgement

  4. Roselyne Obala: My undying love affair with political reporting

  5. New KICD rules leave book publishers, authors in a bind

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.