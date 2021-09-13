Mr Survivor: How my Queen became a doctor of goats

Turkana goat herder

"When did you become a doctor of goats, my dear?” I asked Queen later that evening. 


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  DAVID WAINAINA

What you need to know:

  • If you have been with me, you certainly remember how Queen converted my, nay, our Palace into a demonstration farm for farmers of dairy goats without consulting me.
  • The Governor inaugurated the project for the women of Happy Valley countryside. 

My Queen is a professional jack of all trades but a master of none. Luckily for her, as I have told you in earlier messages, fate is on her side. Any social, political, religious and cultural activity in Happy Valley earns her an additional feather to her cap. That means a different title to her litany of labels.

