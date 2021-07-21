Mr Survivor: How Makena blackmailed us to give her a hefty pay rise

What you need to know:

  • On the one hand, for the sake of the future leaders’ safety, I could not ignore the C.P.A. On the other hand, in the interest of peace and harmony at the Palace, I could not abandon my Queen at her hour of need.


  • You will remember how I was recently exiled because of showing some concern to the CPA and I could not risk banishment during this cold weather. I was in a very delicate situation that required kingly, nay, Solomonic wisdom. 

By David Wainaina

