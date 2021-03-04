Meghan Markle suggests Palace 'perpetuating falsehoods' about her

Meghan Markle.

Photo credit: MICHELE SPATARI | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The former army officer's marriage to the mixed race former television actress was seen as breathing new life into the centuries-old British monarchy.
  • But the couple announced early last year that they were stepping back from their duties, in part because of what they saw as unfair media coverage.

Meghan Markle suggested Buckingham Palace was "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and her husband Prince Harry, in a clip from an upcoming interview with US chat show host Oprah Winfrey released by CBS late Wednesday.

