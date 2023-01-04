Kenyan Norway-based band Matata holds its first concert in Nairobi

Kenyan Norway-based band Matata held their first headlining concert in Nairobi on December 30, 2022 at Thika Road Mall's rooftop.

The event, dubbed Super Morio Experience, included other stellar performers like Karun, Brandy Maina, Buruklyn Boys as well as hypeman Guddah Man.

Super Morio is the band's latest album, released late last year. Sponsored by the East African Breweries Limited (EABL) through their Rockshore tropical beer brand, the show was electric.

Even though the group was among the performers in Sol Festival two weeks before, fans got to experience the group's authentically curated presentation which also included colourful sets and visuals around the venue and merchandise.

Rooftop parking

Trap group Wakadinali came on stage to perform the collaboration they have with Matata on the Super Morio album "Uhh Uhh", and the energy at the rooftop parking went up 50 notches.

A feeling of invincibility and recklessness took over the crowd and, all of a sudden, personal space was thrown out of the window as everyone tried to get as they could to the stage.

Bensoul and one of the members of dance and music group Matata, Fezzoh, on stage at Super Morio Experience at TRM on December 30, 2022. The concert was the first local concert by Norway-based Kenyan band Matata and comes soon after the release of their latest album Super Morio. Photo credit: Thomas Rajula | Nation Media Group

And so, as it had been indicated in the programme, they took over the stage as Matata went to prepare for their second act.

At one point, one of the members of Wakadinali's entourage emptied a whole bottle of alcohol by splashing a whole bottle on the audience, who then retaliated by releasing a barrage of disposable cups onto the stage.

I thought the next thing was going to be an all-out brawl and I was bracing for that very possibility. But that was not to be.

The show went on without incident and the crowd sang along to every lyric with almost religious dedication. I must admit the performance by the group from Umoja was enjoyed by their legion.

AfricaCentric Entertainment

When Matata came back on stage with Bensoul and Nviiri the Storyteller to perform tracks they had collaborated with previously, it was a fun and danceable set. Lyrically, you always know Bensoul and Nviiri will give thoughtful but still playful content.

AfricaCentric Entertainment took on the project of putting together the concert, and hats off to them because you felt very secure even outside of the VIP area.