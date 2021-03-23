Kenyan artists who long to meet Prince William and Harry

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • We painted each brother individually.
  • Starting with Harry and subsequently worked on William’s portrait.
  • Both brothers are dressed in military attire and look every bit a royal and a representative of the centuries-old Monarchy.  

Leo Warigi and Lee Wamae are two young Kenyan artists with a worthy ambition. They have painted portraits of two brothers who they admire and would like their paintings shared accordingly.

