Kenyan artistes exempted from excise duty in tax Bill

Members of Sauti Sol band during a past interview in Nairobi.

By  Thomas Matiko

What you need to know:

  • Ms Wanga also announced plans to bring an amendment to the Copyright Act.
  • The call-back and ring-back tunes sharing formula has for long been a thorny issues.

The National Assembly has exempted Kenyan artistes from the 25% excise duty that had been proposed in the Finance Bill 2021.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. How I built a career in the digital media space successfully

  2. African Night Fever hits England

  3. Kenyan artistes get tax exemption

  4. Conserving the environment one lampshade at a time 

  5. You are not alone

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.