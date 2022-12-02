Kenyan Black Blue Brothers acrobatic team thrill Pope Francis at Vatican

The Kenyan acrobatics team Black Blue Brothers have again dominated international headlines with their ongoing tour in Europe, with thousands of people turning up to be entertained.

In its recent performance at Saint Peter's Square Basilica in Vatican City, thousands of residents turned up for the high-octane energy performance from the Kenyan artistes.

The five artistes are originally from Nairobi’s Sarakasi Trust.

The Black Blue Brothers perform for the Pope at Vatican. Photo credit: Courtesy | The Black Blue Brothers

With their live stage performance, the acrobats have been on their world tour performances, and are expected to be engaged throughout the next year.

The Black Blues Brothers started their last month by performing at Genova, Teatro Della Tosse, Italy on November 12.

They travelled to Castellsea, Spain on November 19 for another performance before moving to Cuneo, Palazzetto Dello Sport in Italy on November 25.

They will continue with their December holiday tour that will begin with a performance in Sanremo, Teatro Ariston, Italy on December 2, followed by a five-day performance in Roma, Teatro Olimpico.

Their end-year performance will take place in Mestre, Teatro Toniolo, Italy on December 31, before starting a new year with another series of performances.

At the same venue Genova, Teatro Della Tosse, the artistes will perform from January 6-8, thereafter move for the Festival International du Cirque de Monte Carlo at Monte Carlo, Monaco.

The Black Blue Brothers. Photo credit: Courtesy | The Black Blue Brothers

Their busy world tour will take a break after another performance at San Giovanni Lupatoto, Teatro Astra, Italy on February 10.

Last month, they had the privilege to entertain Pope Francis in St Peter's Square after his regular general audience.

The Pope, who was visibly entertained, applauded warmly and greeted each of the artistes.