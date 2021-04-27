Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at Sh194 million

US rapper Kanye West. PHOTO | FILE | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • "The sale marks the highest publicly recorded price for a sneaker sale ever," Sotheby's said in a statement. 
  • "The sale also marks the first pair of sneakers to top $1 million," it added.
  • The black high-top Yeezys were worn by West during the 2008 Grammy Awards as he performed "Hey Mama" and "Stronger."
  • The sneakers, which were part of a collaboration between Nike and West, were prototypes, with the resulting model not going on sale until April 2009.

A pair of Nike Air Yeezy 1s worn by rapper Kanye West sold for $1.8 million, triple the previous record for sneakers, Sotheby's said Monday, as the market for rare sports shoes soars.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. By the Book: Feyisayo Anjorin

  2. Facebook, Spotify team up to allow in-app music listening

  3. Kanye West sneakers shatter sale records at Sh194 million

  4. Oscars audience halved in massive ratings drop

  5. Remembering Mose Fan Fan of ‘Papa Lolo’ hit song

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.