Invite me to your concerts; I need to have fun, ex-president Kikwete tells Bongo artistes

An ardent fan of Bongo flava music, Tanzania’s former president Jakaya Kikwete has urged musicians to invite him to their night concerts so he can have fun and unwind.

The 72-year-old supports Tanzanian artiste by showing up to their exclusive shows and at other times inviting notable musicians, such as Ali Kiba, to his home.

Recently, Kikwete attended a concert by Mario, the Mia Amor hit-maker. Mario collaborated with Kenyan singer Jovial in the project.

At the event, Kikwete made a rallying call to local musicians to invite him to their events, especially those being held at night.

“I want to thank you guys for the nights out you extend to me; I love them. I say this because for some of us, our lives have become a little bit difficult. You live in a house that is surrounded with a huge peripheral wall then there is another in the middle and another that surrounds the house you live in,” Kikwete told the audience.

“So, whenever I get such invites, I am overjoyed because it’s a rare opportunity for me to go out at night, be myself, unwind and have a good time. I mean it’s all about a good night of entertainment and I love good music so I don’t mind more invites because I will purposely attend.

“Mario has just whispered to me that he will be doing an album launch soon and he was requesting that I grace the occasion. I don’t see a problem with that,” the former president added.

In December last year, Kikwete was the chief guest during the launch of Ommy Dimpoz’ first album in Dar es Salaam.