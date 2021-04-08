Hollywood actor arrested for alleged multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme

A man holds Kenyan bank notes. The SEC said his scheme had raised more than $690 million. The Department of Justice said it began in 2015 and that $227 million put in by victims was yet to be repaid.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Avery, whose real name is Zachary Horwitz, told investors his company 1inMM Capital would buy film distribution rights and license them to Netflix and HBO but in fact had "no business relationship with either company", according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
  • Instead, the 34-year-old operated the company as a Ponzi scheme, using money from new investors to pay older ones, the US Attorney's Office for the Central District of California said in a statement.
  • The SEC said his scheme had raised more than $690 million. The Department of Justice said it began in 2015 and that $227 million put in by victims was yet to be repaid.

American actor Zach Avery was arrested by FBI agents in Los Angeles on Tuesday for allegedly masterminding a Ponzi scheme that defrauded investors of hundreds of millions of dollars, US authorities said.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. How to get the most out of your remote working job

  2. The height of cool

  3. Ask HR: Is it proper for me to request for the interview to be rescheduled?

  4. Hollywood actor arrested for alleged multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme

  5. High-ranking researcher resigns from Google AI team

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.