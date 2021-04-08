High-ranking researcher resigns from Google AI team

artificial intelligence

Google on Tuesday confirmed a leader of its artificial intelligence team has resigned in a departure that comes after the controversial firing of two colleagues.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Google in February fired Mitchell, a lead researcher, following controversy last year over the tech giant's dismissal of Gebru, an outspoken diversity advocate.
  • Bengio expressed solidarity with Gebru in a message shared on Facebook that remained up on Tuesday.
  • "I have always been and will remain a strong supporter of her scientific work to make sure that AI becomes a positive force for the minoritized, as well as her generosity and tireless actions to lift the voices of the silenced ones," Bengio said of Gebru in the post.

