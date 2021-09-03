Harriet Muthoni, fashion designer with eye on international runway

After a year of zero events on the fashion calendar in Kenya, fashion enthusiasts were treated to a glamorous show over the weekend. It was hosted by US-based fashion event company Fire on the Runway (FOTR).

FOTR held its debut fashion event at Two Rivers Mall, showcasing designs by young, up and coming designers in the country.

One of these designers, Harriet Muthoni of Muni designs, showcased her creations.

She talks to nation.africa about her bumpy journey in the industry and how she found her way back to her passion despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

-----------------

Tell us about yourself.

I am a designer. I’m 22-years-old. I went to Rongo University to study fashion but had to drop out in 2019 due to financial issues. However, this did not put me down. I decided to go online and enroll for free online courses on fashion and business. This also helped me keep abreast with trends that helped me gain knowledge about the industry.

When Covid-19 was first reported in the country last year, there was a lot of uncertainty so most of us sort of retreated to our homes due to slow business. But for me, I used this time to invent myself because I had so much free time. I started with making face masks and I got overwhelming orders.

Was it the same time you started designing clothes and accessories?

Yes, I would go to different shops buy beads and make jewellery. I would also buy different fabrics and design outfits for myself, I love Kenyans because when they love what they see they go for it and that is how I started getting orders. And that is how Muni designs has been growing.

There are so many upcoming designers. What are some of the things you have done to make your brand visible?

I have been intentional in terms of putting my designs out there. In March this year the National Youth Council was holding an event on mental health awareness I approached them and asked if I can be able to showcase my designs during the event and it was very successful. I have also participated at a fashion event titled Africulture that took place at the Hub-Karen. So I am always looking out for platforms that can help but my fashion brand on the map. And this is very important for any designer.

What was the inspiration behind the designed you featured during the FOTR fashion show?

I wanted to bring out elegance and fashionable wear using the African fabric. The Ankara fabric has always been perceived in different ways by people, thinking that it is only good for traditional weddings. But Ankara is very fashionable and unique fabric that can be worn every day.

Any challenges so far?

I think the biggest challenge I have had is trust. As someone new in the industry sometimes people cannot be one hundred percent sure about you, and also getting people who would want to take advantage of my brand and use it for their own interests. But I learnt that it is important to know your worth and show it to people.

What's your take on Kenya's fashion industry at the moment?