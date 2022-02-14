For interabled couple, love started with her reply to Facebook message from stranger

Peter and Linet Oduor

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Esther Nyandoro

Linet Kagasa was scrolling through Facebook updates one evening in mid-2016 when she got a message alert. Her reply to a simple hi from a stranger on the Facebook Messenger application set in motion the beginning of her love story.

