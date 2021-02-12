Feline silly? Lawyer appears as cat on Zoom call

The cat filter left lawyer Rod Ponton struggling to explain his situation to sympathetic judge.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A Texas lawyer appeared as a talking cat during a Zoom call with a judge.
  • The incident underlined the legal profession's dedication to justice despite the challenges presented by Covid-19.


A Texas lawyer appeared as a talking cat during a Zoom call with a judge, sparking worldwide delight at the latest video conferencing mishap of the pandemic work-from-home era.

