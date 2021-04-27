Facebook, Spotify team up to allow in-app music listening

Facebook also planned to begin testing Live Audio Rooms and expects the feature to be available to all users by the middle of this year.

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Starting Monday in 27 markets including the United States, paying Spotify subscribers will be able to listen to audio content -- including full music tracks and podcasts -- on Facebook, using a mini player to allow continued scrolling within the networking app.
  • Facebook called the move a "natural next step" in its relationship with Spotify. In 2019 the companies made a deal to allow short music clips from Spotify to be posted on Facebook Stories.

Facebook is expanding its partnership with Spotify to create a mechanism for listening to full songs within the social network, which recently has been turning its attention to audio offerings.

