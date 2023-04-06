Embarambamba: Despite my popularity, I don't earn much from performances

Apart from his wild dance moves and mismatched outfits, Kisii based singer Christopher Mosioma, popularly known as Embarambamba, has made his mark in the music industry with his songs.

They include Imesimama, Iny'igwete Ndine, Mama Nariegwa, Yasoire Bono Somora, Napenda Mbele Sipendi Nyuma.

But despite all the fame and popularity, Embarambamba says that he has not earned much from his songs. The highest amount he has been paid for an event is Sh100,000 and this was at a crusade, he adds.

Last year, during the general election campaigns, the singer performed in various events organised by political parties.

“When I performed at Kasarani for Azimio party I was paid Sh50,000. I expected something more given all the concerts I did,” Embarambamba said.

And even his attempts to collaborate on a music project with fellow artistes has not been easy, especially given the tough environment of music business, the artiste says.

“I remember I once approached a local artiste for a collaboration and they demanded I pay them Sh50,000. I was very shocked. In my own opinion, in the spirit of helping each other, artistes should not charge fellow artistes for music collaborations,” he said.

Embarambamba is currently working on a new song that has already left many of his fans confused. The music video starts with him in a forest with only a white towel tied around his waist. He is not alone; a woman, who identifies herself as Lydia Ndude, also adorns only a white towel. Embarambamba starts singing “Nataka nikuingize”, which, if loosely translated, have a vulgar meaning in the Kenyan context.

And, as the new song goes on, Embarambamba clarifies that he wants to recruit people to Jesus. He goes on to live up to his full character of bizarre dances and jumping from trees.

The singer has in the past been accused of having songs with vulgar meanings despite him saying they are Gospel songs.

But he says there is a reason to his choice of words: “It might look suspicious when I sing ‘Nataka kukuingiza’ to a woman but the message is I want to make her a disciple of Jesus. I have to use sweet words in my songs; that is the reason why they are popular.”

He adds, “For music, if you do not do something unique it will not sell. There is a meaning to everything I do. When I roll in the mud and tear my clothes it means that I am tearing my earthly clothes that carry my weaknesses and putting on the robe of Jesus.”

Despite what people think, he says he is not crazy. In fact, being different has enabled him to depend on his music to take care of his family.

“I thought about wearing a suit with a tie but then how would I be different from the rest who wear suits? Hence, the towel,” he explains.

The artiste says he is looking for more people to include in the music video; the song is yet to be released, but a snippet of it was shared by a netizen on social media.

“I am looking for video vixen to feature in the music video. This is the first time I will have women in my song; the others I have always shot them alone. My family understands me and knows that what I do is where we get our daily bread,” he says.