Dr Bosire: Ezekiel Mutua’s woes were painfully predictable 

Dr Ezekiel Mutua during a past interview. 

Photo credit: Pool
By  Dr Stellah Bosire

What you need to know:

  • A case in point is the award-winning Rafiki film, banned in Kenya by Dr Mutua but extolled in the world. 
  • Dr Mutua is currently under investigation over alleged payment of irregular salaries and allowances by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission. 

It’s no secret that the fall from grace of the self-declared moral police, Ezekiel Mutua, was predicted and celebrated by many creatives and artists he had traumatised in the name of moralising entertainment. 

