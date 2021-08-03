DJ Lastborn's family hopeful after Odibets' financial boost

The family of renowned disc jockey Benson Ouma is optimistic he is on the road to recovery from an illness that has left him bedridden for the last four years.

Ouma, who is better known by the stage name DJ Lastborn, suffered two strokes in 2017 and 2019.

"After recovering from the first stroke, he was able to walk and talk but the second one really affected him and left him in need of support," said Lillian Ouma, the DJ's elder sister.

Lillian has since been forced to relocate her sibling to Mombasa where she takes care of him with the hope he will make a full recovery.

"It's been a challenging moment for the family as he now completely depends on us for everything," the DJ's sister said.

She spoke to the Nation on Tuesday on the sidelines of an event at a Nairobi hotel where Odibets under the Odimtaani initiative donated Sh3 million towards the ailing DJ's treatment and upkeep, plus his daughter's school fees for a year.

"DJ Lastborn has entertained us for many years and when we learnt that he is in need of help, we came up with something to not only treat him but also ensure his family is comfortable," said Odibets Marketing Manager Aggrey Sayi.

Non-stop reggae show

"I would like to appeal to the government to allocate funds for those in the showbiz industry. Their jobs involve events and parties and since the government has now banned such gatherings, most of them are jobless," added Lillian.

At the same time, the Reggae fraternity, which was also represented during the occasion, has pledged to support their ailing DJ.

"There will be a 24-hour long non-stop reggae show online, hosted by a united community of the deejay fraternity in celebration and support of DJ Lastborn. The show will run between Friday and Saturday," Odibets General manager Dedan Mungai said.

Besides DJ Lastborn, Odibets has recently donated Sh3 million and Sh500,000 respectively towards the treatment of footballers Ezekiel Otuoma and Kenyan international goalkeeper Patrick Matasi respectively.

Otuoma is headed to Germany for treatment of a rare medical condition which has resulted in his loss of speech.

Matasi, on the other hand, was involved in a grisly road accident which left him, his wife and son seriously injured and in need of specialised treatment at Kakamega hospital for two weeks.