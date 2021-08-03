DJ Lastborn's family hopeful after Odibets' financial boost

Odibets

From left: DJ Papa Charly and Odibets General Manager Dedan Mungai present a dummy cheque of Sh3million to DJ Lastborn's sister Lilian Ouma during an event by Kenya Reggae Fraternity and Odibets to cater for the ailing DJ's medical bills. 

By  Rowena Adhiambo

What you need to know:

  • Family hopeful that the bedridden DJ will soon make a full recovery.
  • The DJ is currently under the care of his elder sister in Mombasa.

The family of renowned disc jockey Benson Ouma is optimistic he is on the road to recovery from an illness that has left him bedridden for the last four years.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.