Disney's Asia-themed 'Raya and the Last Dragon' tackles division

Director Dean Wellins, Producer Osnat Shurer, Writer Adele Lim, and Director Paul Briggs of 'Raya and the Last Dragon' took part today in the Walt Disney Studios presentation at Disneys D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. 'Raya and the Last Dragon' will be released in U.S. theaters on November 25, 2020. 

Photo credit: Agence France Presse

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • It features an A-list cast of stars of Asian descent such as Sandra Oh, Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran and Gemma Chan, marking another diversity landmark for Hollywood's most powerful studio.
  • But the film's release comes as studies show surging anti-Asian racism in the United States since the Covid-19 outbreak emerged from China, with a spate of attacks on Asian-Americans near San Francisco and elsewhere drawing widespread headlines and condemnation.

Even as racist attacks on Asian-Americans have risen during the pandemic, Asian cinema is having a moment in Hollywood -- something the stars of Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" say can't come soon enough.

