Cosi Bundi: How HELB loan catapulted content creation and my secret to get brands loving it

Cosi Bundi, also known by his real name Cosmas Bundi, has established himself as a prominent figure in Kenya’s entertainment industry. He is a multifaceted talent, excelling as an actor, influencer, and comedian.

With a knack for creating engaging and relatable content, he has garnered more than a million followers across his social platforms.

When did your content creation journey begin and how did it happen?

Growing up, I used to view myself as a mathematician or someone who'll venture into Science, probably an aeronautical career. I’m a fourth-year applied statistics with IT student at Moi University, Eldoret. To create content, I’m always in transit to Thika to meet my team, write scripts and shoot. It’s not easy at all since I also rent two houses both in Eldoret and Thika but I can honestly say it’s worth the hustle. Though I used to act, I never thought it was something I’d take seriously. I started creating content in February of 2022, soon after I received my first HELB. I had plans before but at that time in campus, I couldn't afford a good phone that could perform certain content creation tasks. My HELB had delayed for months but it finally saved the day. (Laughs).



Why this style of comedy?

My art is a cutting-edge comedy niche that blends dark humour with high Instagram wit, tackling sensitive societal issues in a bold and relatable way. This unique style takes uncomfortable truths and transforms them into sharp, insightful jokes that resonate with audiences, encouraging laughter while prompting deeper reflection. It’s just impossible for society to take it too seriously with my videos, especially in such characters.



What does your family think of your style of comedy?

I'm glad that I have a very supportive family and friends.

You have never disclosed family or relatives in your social life, why is that?

Regarding family, I always try as much as possible to keep my personal life and family away from the limelight.



Why does Cosi play the bullied boy all the time? Is it something you underwent?

Not really. I have never been bullied. I draw inspiration for my skits from what goes on around me, and from what I see other people going through. I also try to advocate for positivity in my skits.



Do you remember your first break?

I do. The feeling was great! And it gave me a reason to stick to comedy. Earlier, I was doing a number of different genres; from street interviews to random videos.



How has comedy changed your life?

Comedy and creating social media content has enabled me to be independent and brought me a very impactful network. It’s, however, a very demanding venture.

What we see in your skits is that Cosi in real life?

No, they are two distinct people. I have a weird personality while acting, and my fans can tell if they happen to meet me in person.



Do you get judged for the role you take?

Yes, almost all the time. Quite often, I meet people who mistake me for the character I portray in my videos.



How do you handle trolling?

I just ignore the naysayers, since most comments are usually positive. After all, I’m making a living from what I love.



Does your livelihood depend on creating content?

It (income) varies from time to time and it also depends on whom (brand) you are partnering with at the time and your terms of engagement. The details are a bit confidential but, apart from content, I have a few investments on the side. Although content creation is the backbone of my financial stability as of now. Content creation with consistency can be very rewarding. It has a lot of avenues for income generation from partnerships, endorsements, random campaigns and content monetisation, like on YouTube.