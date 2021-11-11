Christmas mood comes alive at colourful cake-mixing event

It is a season to be jolly, as the song goes. The Christmas season is here and the country is gearing up for its second Christmas in the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport Hotel kicked off the Festive Season with their Annual Christmas Cake Mixing Event last week.

The five-star hotel hosted a small colourful event at the beautiful Aroma Lobby Lounge.

Cake-mixing is an age-old tradition. Photo credit: Sinda Matiko

Cake mixing has become a celebratory event at the hotel for over a decade now.

“We started mixing and marinating the ingredients forty days ago,” said Brahamanand Brahamanand, the executive chef.

Historical significance



The cake-mixing ceremony dates back to the 17th Century, where various dried fruits are mixed with varieties of alcohol and set aside to marinate for months ahead of Christmas eve.

The fruitcake is an American holiday custom that originated in the United Kingdom, while the dish was known as Christmas cake or plum cake.



This fruitcake was extremely popular in Victorian England, where it constituted an important element of holiday and wedding celebrations. The ingredients were prepared and mixed in enormous quantities.

Liquor, wine, and honey were poured over dried fruits, nuts, powdered grains, fresh fruits, and spices, and thoroughly mixed to give the cakes their incredible taste and aroma.



“We are thrilled to be hosting this annual ritual event physically once again especially after a tough year last year. We celebrate the year’s harvest and share in the good times as we usher in the festive season,” Brahmanand added.



