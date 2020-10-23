Boniface Mwangi's long walk to freedom in 'Softie'

On October 20, Kenyans flocked to various stadia and varied locations for the Mashujaa Day celebration.

The ideals that the freedom fighters celebrated on Mashujaa Day agitated for included social justice, freedom of speech and movement, equal distribution of wealth, and fair society for everyone regardless of their socioeconomic status or political affiliation, among other founded claims. However, watching Softie, a film that is a fractional representation of (political) activist Boniface Mwangi’s career and family life, I was left with the impression that we have a long way to go before we are free.

Softie is an eye-opener and a call for introspection as a country to rise to political consciousness and determine the future we need for ourselves and our progeny.

The film is set shortly before the 2017 General elections, during the campaign period, and after the election. It reveals the intersection between Mwangi’s activism career and family life and the sacrifices he has made for standing for the truth in Kenya.

Almost six decades after flag independence, you expect that Kenya would be a land where the ruling class tolerates people's diverse socio-political views. However, seeing the brutalisation of people by the policing unit renders one almost hopeless.

Timely reminder

Softie is a revelation and a timely reminder that the political, administrative structure in place is out-and-out anti-Kenyans and a firm anti-thesis of the ideals of humanity and freedom. It shows the political side is thirsty for the blood of Kenyans and works hard to compensate through police brutality, electoral fraud, and impoverishing the majority for the benefit of the few political elites and oligarchs.

It is easy to argue that Kenyans' deplorable economic status pushes them to ask for bribes from politicians during the campaign period. While Mr Mwangi had offered to be a voice of reason and social justice for the people of Starehe constituency, his campaigns prove to be a hard tackle as what the electorate seeks is "something small” to mean “bribe” in Kenyan lingo. This is opposed to seeking to evaluate his ideas and vision for the asking to be their leader.

Vicious election cycle

Of course, the election outcome does not favour him, seeing that other idealess leader whose pockets are metaphorically deep and can give handouts win effortlessly. But, does anything change for the poor electorate after receiving bribes?

They are offered a single day's meal to vote in people who abandon them until the next election period. It is a sad cycle that has existed for half a century now.

As Mwangi demonstrates as a living example, it is not about to be broken as people in Kenyan democracy shun revolutionary and join those who bribe them.

It is a sad affair to watch, and it elicits anger against the hopelessly selfish ruling class. Softie is an eye-opener and a call for introspection as a country to rise to political consciousness and determine the future we need for ourselves and our progeny.

Although the Kenya Films Classification Board rated the film at 18+, I am convinced that everyone, including teenagers, should have a chance to see a reflection of their country and join the discourse on liberation.



