Ballet meets acrobatics at national theatre

Ballet show
Photo credit: Courtesy

By  MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

What you need to know:

  • Promising a ‘Dance Extravaganza’, this coming Saturday, March 13, at noon.
  • Dancers from both the Ballet Kenya Studio and the Sarakasi Trust will combine ballet and acrobatics at Kenya National Theatre.

Promising a ‘Dance Extravaganza’, this coming Saturday, March 13th at noon, dancers from both the Ballet Kenya Studio and the Sarakasi Trust will combine ballet and acrobatics at Kenya National Theatre.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. Rev Njue: What can we do about our unruly teen?

  2. I’ve lost several lucrative contracts for refusing to extend “favours”

  3. Ballet meets acrobatics at national theatre

  4. Spice up your space with potted plants

  5. One giant step: Moon race hots up

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.