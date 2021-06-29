Breaking news: Court jails Zuma for contempt

Apartheid racial classification laws scrapped 30 years ago

In 1964, Nelson Mandela was sentenced with others to life in prison for sabotage.

  • Rooted in the doctrine that human beings were separated by race, apartheid was built on laws that classified people as either "native" (black), "coloured" (mixed race), "Asian" or "white," according to skin colour and other features.
  • The races were separated in every aspect, including at school, work and hospitals, and where they could live and shop. 
  • Jobs were reserved for certain races and marriage and sex across the colour bar was forbidden.

Thirty years ago, South Africa abolished the last legal foundation of apartheid, bringing the curtain down on a nearly 50-year system of racial segregation designed to cement white dominance.

