Adaugo and Githae: Why we need more women in media

Women must lead

Global report on gender representation shows we risk losing gains made towards achieving gender equality in the media.


Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group
By  Jean Githae  &  Adaugo Trinitas Isaac

What you need to know:

  • In terms of portrayal, women were more likely to be news subjects in stories about gender issues than in stories about politics, which dominated news coverage.
  • In 2020, only seven per cent of the stories reported referenced gender equality, human rights, and legislation which is lower than the nine per cent reported in 2015.
  • This may be connected to the de-prioritisation of gender equality-related news as a result of the global pandemic.

A newly released global report has revealed that women are still grossly underrepresented in the media.

