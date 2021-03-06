Youngest American to go into space is also a cancer survivor

This undated photo courtesy of ALSAC received by AFP on February 22, 2021, shows St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's physician assistant and cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, posing for a photo when visiting a SpaceX facility in Hawthorne, California.

Photo credit: AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • SpaceX has said that during the multi-day mission, the astronauts will orbit Earth every 90 minutes.
  •  The mission will go up in SpaceX's Dragon capsule, the same model that successfully carried four astronauts into orbit and to the International Space Station in mid-November 2020.
  • After the mission, the spacecraft will reenter the atmosphere for a water landing off the Florida coast.

By the end of the year, Hayley Arceneaux will be the youngest American in space and one of the first tourists to enter orbit unaccompanied by professional astronauts.

