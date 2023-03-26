Superb displays witnessed during Eastern Region schools drama festival

The Eastern Region Secondary Schools Drama and Film Festival held in Katoloni Secondary School witnessed a display of high-quality presentations of cultural dances, plays and poetry.

The winners will converge in Mombasa from April 19 according to Kenya National Drama Festival Executive Secretary James Indimuli.

The event was graced by Machakos County Wavinya Ndeti who donated trophies to the winners. The governor said the festival brings together different talented youths who specialise in film and theatre.

“The event that promotes national unity and cohesion through drama,” said the governor.

Machakos School presented the winning play, A Fly on the Wall directed by Gladys John and produced by Kahi Indimuli. The production addresses the dilemma parents face while raising their children especially when they wish their children could actualize the dreams they could not. Abel, a Form 4 candidate who is the main character, finds himself on a collision path with his father when he decides to pick a career that is not approved by his father.

Matuu Memorial Girls High School’s play Jangwa La Moshi was ranked second.

Mwaani Girls’ play Generation Z directed by Derrick Waswa was third. The production explores the potential effects of digital transformation and the effects of social media on students.

The winning cultural dance was presented by Kangaru Girls. The piece entitled Thukuru witu (Our School), addressed the plight of the boy child in the hands of an over-empowered girl child. Mwaani Girls presented the winning narrative.

Machakos County Governor Wavinya Ndeti during the closing ceremony of Eastern Region Drama and Film Festival at Katoloni Secondary School on March 23, 2023 Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

Kangaru Girls' narrative entitled Pinki pinki ponki, put into focus the situation that gifted students is left in when some mean principals fail to support drama in the schools. It was creatively presented by Clementine Wangui and Rahab Wairimu.

Another quality item was presented by Kinna Girls from Isiolo County. The school presented a play on forced early marriages.

The play condemns the culture of old men marrying young girls as is the norm among many pastoralist communities.

Moi Girls Marsabit presented a play which addressed the perennial water shortage in arid areas and its effects on school-going children.

Marsabit County and other arid areas have continued to experience drought for many years which has adversely affected people's livelihood.

The dance looks into environmental conservation measures. Soloists from the school were Asili Godana, Dibo Diana, Dahabo Hussein and Beta Manuela.

The festival attracted drama powerhouses like Kangaru School, Kangaru Girls, Machakos School, Meru School, Kaaga Girls, Moi Girls Marsabit, Kwanthanze, Matuu Memorial, Mwaani Girls and St. Angela among others.

Kangaru School presented a play entitled ‘Nyawawa’. The play presents a story of how life has become unbearable for the common mwananchi.