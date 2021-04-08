'Men in Black' and 'Ghostbusters' to star in Sony's Thai theme park

A movie poster for 'Men In Black' starring Tom Lee Jones and Will Smith. PHOTO | COURTESY

  • Japanese conglomerate Sony has in recent years moved to further diversify from its core technology business, boosting its offerings in the entertainment sector including music and film.
  • "Columbia Pictures' Aquaverse is the next step in Sony Pictures' larger global strategy to grow and expand location-based entertainment by utilising its strong global film and TV brands," said Sony Pictures executive Jeffrey Godsick.

"Men in Black" rides and "Jumanji" water slides are some of the star attractions of a theme park being jointly built in Thailand by Sony as the tech giant seeks to broaden its entertainment offerings.

