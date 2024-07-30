Cultural masterpiece hotel on a hill awakens sleepy village in Kisii

A few years ago, Bombaracho in Kisii was a primitive village. There was nothing luxurious that could draw the middle class or the wealthy seeking fun and adventure. Those who wanted to enjoy some semblance of sophisticated clubbing or dining out had to travel to Kisii town, Kisumu or Nairobi.

But now there is a new five-storey hotel that has awakened the face of this once-sleepy village.

Tucked in the dense greenery of Kisii highlands, Humphreys Hill House was designed by Moses Okemwa, a 39-year-old.

He has fused Gusii art and culture with modernity, creating an architectural masterpiece that dwarfs all homes nearby. From the rooms or rooftop bar, the views are amazing; you get to see Kisii town by night and Lake Victoria on the horizon.

Historic sites

Mr Okemwa says he got inspiration from an article he read on the Nation featuring the historic Kiong’anyo Hill in 2020. The article was part of a project that serialised historic sites and monuments in Kenya, which brought to the fore the dwindling significance that residents attached to the hill that is about two kilometres from Kisii town.

The area was popular for the mining of construction materials such as murram, rock boulders, and gravel, but it soon turned a hideout for bhang smokers and illicit lovers.

“We came across an article by Ruth Mbula (this writer) towards the end of 2020. She featured one of the famous hills in Kisii called Kiong’anyo. Upon reading the article, we thought perhaps it was one of the places we needed to explore as an ideal location for this cultural project - a modern building on a culturally significant hill,” Mr Okemwa says.

The hotel, which sits on two acres of land, has transformed the village. Land prices have gone up. Kiong’anyo village has become the new hangout spot for honeymooners, local revellers and those from the diaspora.

Lawrence Nyang’au, a 73-year-old, who has lived in Kiong’anyo village, acknowledges that the investment has brought development.

“When the construction started, we thought they wanted to build ordinary residential houses, as is usually the case with most developers; but we saw the building go up storey by storey into the sky; one block after another,” says Mr Nyang’au.

Land prices appreciate

Before the hotel was built, a 50 by 100 piece of land cost between Sh200,000 and Sh300,000, but the prices have since shot up to as high as Sh3 million.

Francis Obwocha, another local, says the hotel has led to the construction of a murram road that benefits many. Mr Obwocha adds that the hotel has also prioritised the employment of youth from the locality, benefiting the community.

“Young children have also been inspired by the diversity of people that drive through their once sleepy village, and they admire the variety of cars. This place is no longer a den for bang smokers and lovers who would initially resort to the thickets,” adds Mr Obwocha.

Many villagers now have access to piped water and electricity as part of the developer’s corporate social responsibility, says Mr Nyang’au.

For lack of a better architectural term, locals call the Humphreys Hill House as “boxes juu ya mawe” (carton boxes on top of rocks).

Mr Okemwa says the architecture creates harmony through contrast; “that is why the ‘heavy’ boxes seem to be delicately placed on crushed rock rubble. The structure also mimics over-stretched arms, like people kneeling down in supplication with raised hands to symbolise humility, respect, and anticipation for a bright future.

Kiong’anyo Hill was in the 1800s considered a shrine where the then Gusii community ‘Prophet’ Sakawa made proclamations that later came to pass.

The prophecy

In his prophecy, Sakawa said that emandegere (white mushrooms) would sprout in Bosongo (Kisii town), making it a vibrant town, and that those who will take their children to school will harvest the mushrooms.

The architect notes that the prophecy inspired a community project’s concept. “This building is one of the ‘mushrooms’ that Sakawa prophecied,” says Mr Okemwa.

The project, set for completion in December 2026, will be divided into three sections that are conceptualised to trace the journey of the Abagusii from the past to the present.

Section one, Omochi, will represent the past and constitute a fully functional Gusii traditional homestead with traditional huts, domesticated animals, granaries, and a traditional herb and vegetable garden.

Section two will represent a fusion between the past and the present with an open-air amphitheatre and a grove where modern and traditional dances and performances like Ribina will take place.

Ribina was performed by Abagusii women to appease the gods for the rains during dry spells.

Cultural centre

The open-air amphitheatre will be used to showcase performances and promote local talents as a way of giving back to society.

“We want this to be the home of live local music, rhumba, and afro-fusion. A space where people who do not like loud music can spend their time in peace,” says Mr Okemwa.

Section three, which is almost complete, is represented by the Humphreys Hill House, which is a symbol of modernity, as was prophesied by Sakawa.

“Sakawa prophesied modernity. That is why section three has been named Humphreys Hill House, even when our focus is more on tradition,” says Mr Okemwa.