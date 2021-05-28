Content creators set to reap from Baze

Safaricom’s Chief Customer Relations Officer Sylvia Mulinge (second right) with artistes Cartoon Comedian, Flaqo, King Kaka and Crazy Kennar during the launch of Baze at the Michael Joseph Centre on May 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Hilary Kimuyu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Safaricom is looking to tap into the large smartphone users market with the service.
  • Telco says the platform will give customers the convenience of accessing a vast collection of video content.

Artistes and entertainers now have a new platform to sell their content after Safaricom unveiled a service that enables consumers to buy videos on demand.

