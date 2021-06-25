Conserving the environment one lampshade at a time 

Linet Nyambura Muchiri, the brains behind Amor Creations, is making a fortune while conserving the environment by recycling plastic bottles. She makes lampshades for interior home decors.

The 20-year-old is a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Information Technology at Maseno University.

What motivated you to this venture?

It started in my first year at Maseno when I visited a friend who was doing the same. I wanted to buy one but it was too expensive for me to buy so I decided to try creating one for myself.

Since I had seen how my friend was making them, I improvised her ways and the first one was way better than hers. This motivated me to make others. She was using thick threads I decided to try thin ones. I went ahead to watch Do It Yourself (DIY) videos on YouTube.

As the saying goes, practice makes perfect, after more than two years I make what is near perfect.

Why plastic bottles?

I use specific plastic bottles from a leading global manufacturer of soft drinks. These plastic bottles are flexible allowing me to mould to different shapes. I make heart shapes in most cases because they are more expressive than other shapes.

I source the bottles from pubs and restaurants around Maseno for a little price. A close friend helps me in collecting others from dumping sites and recycle bins. Sometimes, students who know my art deliver them to me for free. This helps in environmental conservation, by putting into use the non-biodegradable wastes.

After collecting them, I wash and dry them before cutting them into desired pieces. Washing and drying prevent dirt from staining threads, for example when using white threads water will lower their quality. The bottles are usually dirty because of contamination by different wastes at the dumping points.

I fold the pieces into heart shapes, apply white glue to ensure they remain in fine shapes. This is then followed by knitting threads of the same colour in each piece. This is usually the tricky part because the threads must align tightly to one another making them look machine-knitted. I apply stick glue to the ends which keeps the threads folded tightly on the plastic.

I use thick threads to attach six to eight hearts to a circular box (knitted with threads closely aligned, like the hearts.) Four pairs of threads are also tied to the box which will be used to suspend the décor on walls and ceilings.

The threads attaching the hearts to the top part have beads giving the final product a more appealing look.

This seems like a lot of work; does it pay?

I sell one piece from Sh400 to Sh600, depending on the size. Most of my clients are students. When I am at home, I do deliveries to specific shops through orders. For ease of delivery, I package them in small boxes sealed with colourful tapes. This helps them to remain in good condition.

On a good day, I can make up to four pieces, which translates to Sh2,400. This is a good amount of money considering that most of the materials I use are cheap and readily available. I spend approximately Sh200 on materials that would complete one piece.

On bad days, I make less than Sh1000. These are usually days that I have lectures, exams and other educational activities.

I use part of the profit in supplementing upkeep money from my parents. I also contribute to Rise Her Foundation – a charity organisation based in Nanyuki County, empowering girls residing in the slums. We inspire them through facilitated talks and offer material support such as sanitary towels and other personal effects.

Having less than a year to complete my undergraduate degree, I save some of the money for future projects outside school.