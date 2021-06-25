Conserving the environment one lampshade at a time 

Linet Nyambura Muchiri, the brains behind Amor Creations, is making a fortune while conserving the environment by recycling plastic bottles. 

What you need to know:

  • I use specific plastic bottles from a leading global manufacturer of soft drinks.
  • These plastic bottles are flexible, allowing me to mould them into different shapes.
  • I make heart shapes in most cases because they are more expressive than other shapes.

The 20-year-old is a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology and Information Technology at Maseno University. 

