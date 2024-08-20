Can a biological father get custody of the child?

Hi Eric

Please enlighten me on the following: In the case of separation and a woman remarries, can the biological father be granted custody of the child? What roles may the mother's husband play in the child's life? Does the mother's husband have the power to chase away the child? Lastly, will the child be considered to have been born out of wedlock?

Dear Reader,

Custody, as defined by the Children's Act (2022), is the bundle of parental rights and duties related to the possession of a child. This possession is determined separately and practised as actual and legal but sometimes together. Actual custody means the physical possession, care, and control over a child. One parent can exercise such custody or jointly, either as an order of the court or as a result of a clause or term within a legally recognisable Parental Responsibility Agreement.

Custody, as many other rights that lead to duties, processes, and programs concerning children provided for in the Children's Act, gives life to the provisions espoused in Article 53 of the Constitution. The Children's Act is an unequivocal support and commitment to Clause 2, which is emphatic that every action regarding a child be carried out in their best interest, as the primary and non-negotiable principle applied by people and institutions.

Section 102, Sub-section (2) identifies all persons who can file a child custody petition in Kenyan courts. This includes a parent, guardian, or any person with three years of actual custody before the application and whose interest is affirmed by the parent or guardian's consent. The court can exempt the three-year threshold if the judge or magistrate is satisfied that such a shorter period is sufficient to support the application.

Yes, a biological father can be given custody of a child. Justice Joel Ngugi's ruling in Civil Appeal number 40 of 2014 in Nakuru High Court, in Paragraph 52, states, "In my view, section 83 of the Children's Act (2001), did not dictate that custody – whether actual or legal – must be given to only one parent or person. The section envisages that custody can be shared or joint. I believe that the complexity of the situation in the present case warrants the unusual response of granting a shared custody order: Both the appellant and respondent must equally share both the actual and legal custody of both children."

The moment one marries a woman who has a baby not borne by them, and the couple becomes husband and wife as provided for by law, the role of parenting kicks in without referencing how the father and mother's relationship with the child is established.

These roles, defined as parental responsibilities, are first founded in Article 53 Clause 1 Paragraph (e), which asserts that children have a right to parental care and protection, which includes equal responsibility of the mother and father to provide for the child.

This scenario, irrespective of the parental agreements developed by this child's mother and biological father, is a perfect representation of joint actual custody. By this, every parent in this union, as defined by Section 3 of the Marriage Act, must act in the best interest of this child, as provided for in Section 8 of the Children's Act and affirmed in Article 53 Clause (2) of the Constitution.

In this regard and in addition to the earlier mentioned sections of the law, the husband, being the stepfather of the child, is bound by Articles 53 (1-d), 27, and 28 of the Constitution that direct as follows: the child must be protected from abuse, neglect, harmful cultural practices, all forms of violence, inhuman treatment and punishment, alongside hazardous or exploitative labour.

This provision is emphasised in Article 29: the child must not be discriminated against, and even labelled an out-of-wedlock product because Article 27 prohibits such acts; the child's right to inherent human dignity must be observed, respected, protected, and promoted. Therefore, the mother's husband has no right nor privilege to act inhumanly, like chasing the child away.

However, if one of the spouses is uncomfortable with the presence of a child not borne by their loins, they make such a child require care and protection. This may mean that the parties to this union and the other parent (if alive, willing, and available) develop a clear Parental Responsibility Agreement that spells out what parental care for such a child would entail.