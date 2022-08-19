Two Kenyan films to premier at Toronto Film Festival 2022

Two Kenyan films Baba and Free Money are set to premiere at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) which runs from September 8 to 18, 2022.

The two are productions are by LBx Africa, the company that produced Oscar Academy Award-nominated film Watu Wote.

Baba, directed by multi-talented award-winning Mbithi Masya, is a short fiction film about the abuse of a young boy with supernatural powers encounters.

It follows a day in the life of a six-year-old boy who subconsciously tries to protect his innocence through his superpower - imagined or otherwise - of teleportation.

“Instead of a heavy-handed story about abuse, I wanted the film to be focused on the effects of abuse rather than the violent acts themselves. It is about the loss of innocence, the coping mechanisms that take over when mind and body become detached from each other to survive the imminent danger, and fighting to protect our innocence and humanity” Masya explains.

“There is no way that a short film can fully address abuse, and to force it to do so would be a disservice to the issues. This is tiny a glimpse from this child's perspective to witness how he is actively trying to protect himself,” he adds.

This will be Mbithi’s second film at the festival after KatiKati, which premiered at TIFF in 2016 and won the Federation Internationale de la Presse Cinematographique (FIPRESCI) awards for the discovery programme. The awards jury consists mainly of international film journalists.

LBx Africa’s Bramwel Lro produced the short film together with Wafa Tajdin. Its star-studded cast includes veteran, Mbeki Mwalimu, Faith Kibathi, Malik Wandera, Victor Makgati, Eyal Francis, Daniel James, Nicholas Mwangi and Beatrice Kamuyu.

On the other hand, Free Money is a feature documentary co-produced by LBx Africa and New York-based Insignia Films.

Directed by Lauren de Fillipo and Sam Soko, it is a story filmed over five years, which follows the world’s largest and longest universal basic income experiment that has been taking place in Kogutu, a village in the western part of Kenya.

“Free Money aims to bridge the gaps in our two very different lived experiences and– just like what happens between our characters in the village and the NGO conducting the experiment Give Directly – what unfolds is a story about navigating the realities of these two different worlds as they collide.” Says Soko.

The film unravels the twists and turns of this bold idea.This is both Soko and Lauren’s 2nd feature film.

Soko’s first project was Softie, a documentary film about photographer and activist Boniface ‘Softie’ Mwangi on his long quest of fighting injustices in the country and the dangerous life living as an activist in Kenya.