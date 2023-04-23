One on One: The Indonesian band loved across the World

Lilys Njeru speaks to siblings Faiz Saripudin, 29, and Fathia Izzati,28, from Indonesia, who together with Era Patigo on drums, Nugi Wicaksono on bass, form the Indie rock band, Reality Club.

Kindly introduce yourself….

Fathia: I am an entrepreneur with a skincare brand, a YouTuber, and a vocalist in the band.

Faiz: I am a guitarist, vocalist, and the main songwriter.

Talking of Youtube Fathia, you have a huge presence but haven’t been posting as frequently as in the past…..

I was very active around 2012 and it provided me with a valuable outlet for my creativity. The platform helped me progress in my musical career and the growth of the band. Having achieved that, my priorities shifted and I’m now more focused on music.

I’m curious, have you been to Kenya before?

Fathia: We got here a few days ago and we are already off to an exciting start. There are moments of shock to awe-inspiring wonder.

Are you here on a tour or a private visit?

Faiz: We are here to visit our parents. My father, Dr. Mohamad Hery Saripudin, is the Indonesian ambassador to Kenya. During our time here, we are eager to immerse ourselves in the culture and the local music scene. Who knows what kind of magic could happen when two musical worlds collide?

How did reality club come to be?

Fathia: We started by performing songs by other artists at various events. Mayo, who was my senior in college, approached me one day and interested me in forming a band. I invited my brother to join us and that is how it all began in 2016. Unfortunately, Mayo had to leave the band due to conflicting schedules as he was working in a law firm and had another band. The typical story of many bands is that there is a pre-existing friendship or shared history. Ours is different. We started off as strangers.

What role did your childhood play in your musical career?

Faiz: Growing up, our mother enrolled us in many classes—vocals, piano, and other musical instruments. Even the other two members of the band were inclined to music from a young age. It’s a blessing that we get to actualise our childhood dreams.

How is it working as siblings?

Fathia: We don’t think about it a lot but there are pros and cons. We don't have to worry about coordinating schedules because we currently live in the same house. But perhaps the biggest benefit of all is the ability to be completely honest with each other.

Faiz: The downside to this is that when you're siblings, there's no sugar-coating or tiptoeing around issues—you can speak your mind freely without worrying about the other person’s feelings. So, there are a few times that we clash.

Our shared relationship as siblings has been a crucial factor in the success of the band. We share many friends and interests.

That’s sweet! But does it ever get boring?

Faiz: Interestingly enough, it doesn’t. It might sound like our lives revolve around each other, but we have maintained our individuality and pursue other personal interests outside of the band. My sister recently got married and will be moving out, which has only further reinforced the importance of cherishing every moment we have together.

Do you have a professional background in music?

Faiz: None of the club members. For instance, I pursued psychology and my sister, law. We shelved our career paths for music.

What were your parents’ reactions?

(Both laugh)

Fathia: The African and Asian culture is quite similar. When some parents see you doing music, they wonder, what are you doing? So, we had many conversations along the way, and we had to show them that it was not just a hobby but a meaningful career path. Our two other siblings are also in the creative industry. We are grateful that we have supportive parents. My father still talks to me about getting a master’s degree. I owe him that.

Do you do music full-time?

Faiz: Yes, we do. And it is something great because not many artists are able to do it. Thankfully, there are many festivals and shows in Indonesia. We have also diversified into merchandising and royalties.

The creative industry is a murky one, from whom do you get your affirmations?

Fathia: Besides the support from our loved ones, we are our own’s cornerstone. We support one another through the different seasons. Our different yet complementing personalities, tied to the one goal of making authentic music has made us stick together.

We cannot end this interview without the threat of AI. Are you already feeling the weight of it?

Faiz: It takes a lot to compose a song. I honestly thought that the creative industry was averse to such risks. The implications of it is threatening and I can only hope that it is an imagined dystopia.

You are based in Indonesia, why choose to write in English?

Fathia: With our father being a diplomat, we lived in different countries where English was largely spoken. The multicultural environment exposed us to the language from an early age. Creating music in English allows us to connect with people from different backgrounds, cultures, and countries, which I find extremely rewarding.

And you recently won an award?

Faiz: Yes! Munich music video awards for best music videos in Asia pacific for our song—dancing in the breeze alone. It was our most ambitious and expensive one to produce as we had to learn horse riding and tried a new genre altogether. We have been nominated for many awards, but this is our first win yet. We hope to win an award back home someday.

Can you dance?

Fathia: Yes, if you are asking about the traditional dances. We suck at contemporary dances.

Faiz: (laughs) I try.



