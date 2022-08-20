Grammy voting member Justo Asikoye tips Kenyan musicians

Kenyan Afro Fusion musician Justo Asikoye has become the newest voting member in the Grammy Awards oversight body, the Recording Academy.

Justo, a founding member of Jabali Afrika, is one of 2,700 music creators and professionals from all over the world officially invited by the Recording Academy to join its 2022 membership class in July. They will participate in the voting process for the 65th Grammy Awards set for February 5 next year.

The musical guru said that any artist can present their work as long as the song contains melody and lyrics. It also must be either a new creation or a song first achieving prominence during the eligibility year.

In what will rile music fans, he explained that upcoming genres such as popular Kenyan music genre Gengetone lack depth and need to be understood if it were to compete for an international award.

“Gengetone is very shallow in terms of musicality. The artists should explore hybrid sounds that resonate internationally. The lyrics are also not pleasant and only Kenyans understand them,” he remarked.

The Academy added five new categories ahead of the 2023 Grammy Awards. Out of the 91 categories, Justo pointed out that there is no African category.

“African music cannot be categorised as hip hop or rap. You cannot compete with Americans to play R&B because they are the creators of that genre. So they came up with the Global Music category where artists from all over the world can submit their music.

Justo recommends that if Kenyan artists wish to dip their feet in the deep end, the Global Music category would be their best chance.

Justo also called on Kenyan artists to emulate the artistry of Amapiano and how it became an international favourite.

“It is about the presentation of the art. People might not understand your language but they can understand you musically. Your work must capture your industry peers musically who will then vote you in, just like South African DJ Black Coffee,” he said.

Black Coffee became the first African to win a Grammy award for Best Dance/Electronic Album for his seventh studio record, subconsciously. Most previous African Grammy winners have achieved their awards in the Global Music category.

Justo recalled the story of Norah Jones who, having sold only 50 copies of her debut album “Come away with me”, took home six Grammy Awards including Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist in 2003 even though almost no one knew her.

“A lot of people tend to go with the hype and how many followers they have on social media. The Grammys is about the music and the work that you present,” he said.

However, international artists such as Jay-Z, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj have called out the Grammys for lack of transparency during the nomination process as well as lack of gender and racial diversity within the winners’ circle.

In the last ceremony, American artist Jon Batiste became the first black artist to win the album of the year award in 14 years.

Only 11 black artists have won the category award since the Grammys first award ceremony in 1959.

Justo joins his brother, Joseck Asikoye in the Academy who was the first Kenyan to be invited to be a voting member in the Recording Academy last year.

The duo founded Jabali Afrika and were nominated for the Best Children’s Music Album Category in the last Grammy awards.

Joseck met the Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr with other African musicians following an outcry over the lack of transparency in the process and he promised greater representation in the academy that votes on nominees and eventual winners.

However, Joseck’s plan is to rally for as many artists and industry players from the continent as possible to establish an African Chapter of the Grammys like the Latin Grammys, which are exclusively for artists who record their music in Spanish or Portuguese languages.

Academy members submit entries for artists who wish to be nominated for a certain category. They then review and vet the submissions to determine their eligibility and category placement.

Every member then selects five nominees for each award which are then tallied to the nominees with the highest votes who are then announced to the public by the academy.

Finally, the members cast a ballot voting for a winner for each category.

Apart from this, members can propose amendments to awards rules and support fellow musicians through advocacy. They are also allowed to submit their own musical works for awards consideration. The 2023 Grammy award nominations will be announced on November 15, this year.