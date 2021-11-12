Sauti Sol: How we made Sh10m during Covid-19 pandemic

Sauti Sol

Sauti Sol band members, from left, Polycarp Otieno, Willis Chimano, Savara Mudigi and Bien-Aimé Baraza. The group has been able to turn fame into business.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Sinda Matiko

Lifestyle & Entertainment Reporter

Nation Media Group

Sauti Sol singer Bien Aime Baraza believes local artistes can make up to Sh10 million from their craft just like they did last year.

